Telangana: Mallannasagar oustees threaten to lay seige to KCR’s farmhouse

SIDDIPET: Oustees of Mallannasagar subergence villages have warned that they will lay siege to the farm of Gajwel MLA and former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao if he does not take the initiative and solve their problem.

They alleged that the people of the 14 villages affected by Mallannasagar were left to fend for themselves by the previous government.

Speaking to mediapersons at Gajwel on Wednesday, they recalled the promises made by the previous dispensation which included pension to single women, men, R&R package and compensation after vacating the village, but the officials did not show their faces to them later on.

They criticised former minister T Harish Rao for saying that he had paid them Rs 50,000 each towards transportation charges when they were vacating their villages and were moving to resettlement colonies. They said they did not receive any money and said BRS leaders and activists may have had pocketed the money meant for them.

The oustees said police had threatened them to vacate the villages under the previous government without giving them full compensation.

They alleged that the villages were ruthlessly forced to vacate even in the middle of the night. They said that neither Harish Rao nor former Forest Development Corporation Chairman V Pratap Reddy had the right to speak about the problems of the displaced people.

The oustees demanded that former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao should immediately visit them and help them by solving their problem. If he does not, they would be forced to lay siege to his farmhouse, they said.