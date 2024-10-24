Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad demands elevation of stature to DME, DoPH

HYDERABAD: Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) has urged the government to amend the TVVP Act 1987 to elevate its commissionerate status to that of the Director of Secondary Health Services (DSH), aligning it with the Director of Public Health (DoPH) and Director of Medical Education (DME).

TVVP also called for the government to sanction pending posts for civil surgeons across all districts. Additionally, they requested that salaries be paid under the 010 head of treasury accounts, on par with the DME and DoPH.

Currently, TVVP employs 13,000 regular and 4,500 contractual and outsourced workers. As it is categorised under Grant-in-Aid, all expenses, including salaries and pensions, are covered by the government. TVVP representatives argued that allowing salary payments under the 010 head would not impose additional financial burdens on the government.

Recently, 86 PHCs were upgraded to 30 and 50-bedded hospitals, with administration transferred to TVVP. Consequently, they are advocating for designation as DSH to establish staffing norms and facilitate effective health services across these facilities.