Tension during public hearing on cement factory in Telangana

YADADRI BHUVANAGIRI: Tension prevailed at Ramannapet on Wednesday during a public hearing on the proposed cement factory as people from various villages gathered, displaying placards and chanting slogans against the factory’s establishment.

They questioned why a corporate company, which had acquired 360 acres from farmers along Kommaigudem road for a dry port, now aims to build a cement factory on the same land. Locals voiced concerns about pollution affecting air quality, water resources, and agricultural land, warning that toxic gases could spread up to 14 km and contaminate the Musi river.

Farmers expressed concern that agricultural fields in 12 villages within a 14-km radius would become wasteland. As villagers protested, police attempted to intervene, leading to confrontations. It may be recalled that the Adani Group’s Ambuja Cement has proposed a Rs 1,400 crore investment to establish a unit on 70 acres in Ramannapet.

BRS leaders arrested

Former BRS Nalgonda MLA Bhupal Reddy, former Nakrekal MLA Chirumurthy Lingaiah, and other pink party leaders were arrested while en route to the protest.