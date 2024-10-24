Thermo Fisher to set up 10K sq.ft. facility by 2025 in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Fortune-500 company Thermo Fisher Scientific, headquartered in Boston, has signed an MoU with the state government to establish a Bioprocess Design Centre (BDC) in Genome Valley. The MoU was signed on Wednesday in the presence of IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, who noted that the 10,000 sq.ft centre is expected to be operational by the first quarter of 2025.

Sridhar also highlighted the company’s contributions during Covid-19 pandemic, including the production of FDA-recognised emergency test kits and supplying reagents for vaccines Pfizer and Moderna. He emphasised that the new facility will enhance the local pharma and life sciences sectors.

With 1,800 biopharma companies in the state, Telangana is becoming a key hub for pharmaceutical production and research, the minister said and added that the will feature advanced laboratories and research facilities, further boosting the state’s contributions to India’s pharma exports, which stand at 33%.

The minister also informed that the third phase of Genome Valley’s expansion was progressing swiftly, paving the way for more pharma and life sciences companies to establish operations. Additionally, a conference on Artificial Intelligence in Pharma was scheduled to take place on November 18.