Cherlapally satellite terminal in Hyderabad to be operational by November

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy has announced that the newly developed Cherlapally satellite terminal station in Hyderabad will become operational in November. He was speaking to the media persons, at Rail Nilayam on Thursday, along with SCR General Manager Arun Jain about railway development projects and the demands of new work to be taken up by legislators.

The minister said that the rail manufacturing unit at Kazipet, Warangal will be constructed by December 2025 at an estimated cost of Rs 680 crore. “The target is to manufacture 600 coaches annually,” he said.

Kishan Reddy revealed that the recently announced extension of MMTS from Ghatkesar to Yadagirigutta (under phase II) was done despite the state government’s cooperation.

“The previous BRS government would give its share of funds for the phase II part of MMTS as it is a joint project but the current government has not come so far to contribute its share. So, the new line has been extended by the funds of SCR. We are in constant touch with the state government regarding the dues,” an official told TNIE.

Meanwhile, when asked about the occupancy rate of Vande Bharat trains from Telangana Kishan Reddy told TNIE, “The occupancy of all the Vande Bharat trains running from Telangana is good, except the newly launched Secunderabad-Nagpur train. We are trying to resolve that issue as well at the earliest.” The minister also noted that 90% of the electrification work of the tracks has been completed in the SCR zone.