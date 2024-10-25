Telangana High Court grants bail to Jani master

HYDERABAD: Justice Juvvadi Sridevi of the Telangana High Court on Thursday granted regular bail to choreographer Shaik Jani Basha, popularly known as Jani Master, who was arrested in connection with a sexual harassment case filed by his assistant.

Jani Master had been lodged in the Chanchalguda jail for over two weeks after his arrest following a complaint with the Narsing police.

In her order, Justice Sridevi noted that there was an unexplained delay in the filing of the complaint. After reviewing the evidence and arguments from both sides, the court observed that the complainant had engaged in consensual relations with the petitioner. The victim, being of legal age, was deemed capable of making her own decisions, leading the court to believe that Jani Master alone could not be held liable for the consensual acts.

The court granted bail to the petitioner on a personal bond of Rs 20,000, along with two sureties of an equal amount. Jani Master was also prohibited from interfering with the personal or professional life of the complainant.

Additionally, the court directed Jani Master to adhere to the provisions of Section 480(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, and any further conditions set by the judiciary.