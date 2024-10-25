Telangana Minister Ponguleti’s ‘bomb’ remark sets the cat among pigeons

HYDERABAD: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy's cryptic comments that “a political bomb will go off this Diwali in Telangana” has set the proverbial cat among the pigeons in political circles.

Everyone in the ruling Congress and in the opposition BRS are wondering what the import of the minister’s comments would be. A few leaders of the ruling party expect that it would be about a few senior leaders and MLAs of the opposition BRS joining the Congress.

There are also some leaders in both camps who expect it would have to be something to do with the scams under investigation in which former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his son and former minister KT Rama Rao, nephew and former minister T Harish Rao are alleged to have played a key role.

The BRS leaders are also wondering what Srinivasa Reddy’s comments meant and what was happening behind their backs. They wonder if any important legislators in the BRS are planning to switch sides. The party leaders are inquiring about the possible black sheep in the party.

They, however, are maintaining a front that they were not attaching any importance to Srinivasa Reddy’s comments. They say that the minister was only trying to assert himself in the government.

But Srinivasa Reddy’s confidants believe they were about a few BRS MLCs who are in touch with ministers. If they join the Congress, the party would have a majority in the Legislative Council too. Already, nine MLCs have joined the Congress.

BRS leaders take a swipe at minister

As the inquiry commissions constituted to probe irregularities in the execution of the Kaleshwaram project and the power purchase agreements are already doing their work, the Congress leaders wonder what more could there be to indict the BRS leaders.

Interestingly, the sleuths of the Enforcement Directorate conducted raids on the premises of the minister’s residences and those of his relatives a few days ago in connection with his son Harsha Reddy’s purchase of expensive watches. The BRS leaders are taking a swipe at Srinivasa Reddy for saying that he would set off a political bomb at a time when ED officials are raiding his son’s premises.