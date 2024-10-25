Telangana set to achieve highest-ever paddy yield this year: Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy

SURYAPET: Telangana is set to achieve its highest-ever paddy yield this year, with an estimated production of 150 lakh metric tonnes (LMTs), announced Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday.

During a meeting with Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and district officials at the Integrated District Office Complex (IDOC) in Suryapet, Uttam outlined the state’s agricultural progress and comprehensive procurement initiatives. The government has allocated Rs 20,000 crore for paddy procurement, with additional funds available as needed. He assured that all paddy farmers would receive fair prices and every grain of paddy would be purchased.

The minister instructed officials to ensure procurement centres are well-equipped and staffed to handle the expected volumes, including training for workers and maintaining proper storage facilities.

As part of its food security programme, Telangana currently provides 6 kg of rice free of cost to each individual. Starting in January, the state will enhance this by distributing 6 kg of fine rice to ration card holders, improving the quality of grains in the public distribution system. He highlighted that Telangana is working toward self-sufficiency in fine rice production by promoting the cultivation of fine paddy.

To promote fine rice cultivation, the government will provide Rs 500 per quintal bonus above the MSP and 80-85 LMTs of this year’s paddy production are expected to be fine varieties, noted Uttam.

Highlighting Telangana’s irrigation initiatives, the minister mentioned the state’s annual budget of Rs 28,000 crore for irrigation projects, aiming to cultivate 30 lakh acres over the next five years.

Uttam also touched on the district’s advantages, pointing out that Suryapet is well-positioned with the Krishna river flowing through the region. The Nagarjunasagar project has its main left canal passing through Suryapet, providing irrigation for 6.16 lakh acres of agricultural land. The minister expressed confidence that the government’s efforts would continue to increase the area under cultivation.