Waive crop loans of all farmers without riders, demands KT Rama Rao

ADILABAD: Describing BRS as Bharatha Rythu Samithi, pink party’s working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday said that he will continue to fight for the cause of farmers.

The former minister was speaking at a meeting of farmers organised at the Ram Leela ground by the Adilabad district unit of the BRS.

“The state government should waive the crop loans of all farmers without any conditions,” he said.

The BRS leader also demanded that the government extend Rythu Bharosa benefits and implement the other assurances made to the farmers with immediate effect.

“We have launched this agitation for the cause of farmers. We will continue our fight until the Congress government fulfils all the promises it made to the people of Telangana. If required, we are ready to go to jail,” he said.

Referring to Utnoor police filing a case against him based on a complaint filed by the Congress leaders on certain remarks he made in Hyderabad, he said that he will not be cowed down by such threats.

“Police should follow the rules and act as per the law,” he said while asking the BRS cadre and leaders to note down the names of erring police officials as “no party will be in government permanently”.

Legislators Anil Jadhav (Boath), Kova Laxmi (Asifabad), Kalvakuntla Sanjay (Koratla), Kaushik Reddy (Huzarabad) and former minister Jogu Ramanna were present on the occasion.