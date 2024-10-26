Prepared to live in Musi catchment if govt stops demolitions, says Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: BJP state president G Kishan Reddy on Friday announced that he was willing to live in the Musi catchment area if it would stop the ongoing demolitions by the Congress government.

He alleged that the Congress, under leadership of A Revanth Reddy, has not even laid the foundation stone for a home for the poor, let alone constructed any, in the 10 months it has been in power.

Kishan was addressing a protest organised by the state unit of the BJP at Indira Park to extend solidarity to the families affected by the Musi Riverfront Development Project.

Several senior BJP leaders, including MPs and MLAs, participated in the protest. Kishan expressed concern that all those affected by the Musi project were spending sleepless nights for the past two months. He said that they are in a situation where they cannot eat properly due to tension from the actions of the government.

The Union minister promised that the BJP would stand by the Musi project oustees. “If any poor person faces a problem in the country, state or city, we stand with them and would bring his or her plight to the notice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

Kishan alleged that the Congress failed to deliver the six guarantees announced by AICC leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, as well as Revanth Reddy and was now “trampling upon the rights of the poor.”

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay alleged that the Musi was being polluted from 12,000 industries and said that groundwater in the catchment area of the river too is polluted. “This is due to the 50 year misrule of the Congress and 10 years of the BRS. The Congress is the reason for the destruction of Musi. Who gave permission to the industries that have come up in the Musi catchment area?” Sanjay said.

He went on to allege that the Musi project was nothing but a plan to loot on behalf of Robert Varda, the son-in-law of Sonia Gandhi. Sanjay accused the Congress of not thinking about the impact on the lives of the poor, but focusing only on commissions from contractors.