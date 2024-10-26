Sprint ahead with Sports Policy: CM Revanth Reddy tells officials

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday ordered officials to prepare the final draft of the Telangana State Sports Policy by the end of November.

He said that the Policy should be the best in the country. To achieve this, the officials should conduct a wide-ranging study involving experts and sportspersons.

The chief minister reviewed the work on the Sports Policy along with ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, government adviser AP Jithender Reddy and K Keshava Rao, Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari and SATS chairman Shivasena Reddy at his residence.

Revanth said that the available sports resources in the state should be utilised efficiently and the existing stadiums and sports complexes should be upgraded according to the modern needs. He directed the officials to frame the Bill for Young India Sports University as soon as possible.

The officials explained many details to the chief minister regarding Young India Physical Education and Sports University (YIPESU), Young India Sports Academy (YISA) and Sports Authority of Telangana (SATG) which are part of Telangana Sports Policy. The chief minister suggested some changes.

He wished that Telangana’s Sports Policy should be the best in the country. The chief minister spoke about the points identified during his visit to the Korea National Sports University.

Two days ago, Vem Narender Reddy, the adviser to the chief minister, along with Ministers Srinivasa Reddy and Ponnam Prabhakar had visited the South Korea Sports University.

They asked the officials to take into consideration the issues discussed with the South Korean Sports University authorities.

The officials were also asked to study the policies followed by the University of Queensland in Australia, which is recognised as the best in the world in the field of sports, along with the South Korean Sports University. The CM directed the officials to finalise the governing body related to the Sports Policy within the next 10 days.

The calendar of state, national and international sports competitions should be prepared immediately, he said. The chief minister also directed the officials to approach the Indian Olympic Association for Telangana to open discussion to host the National Games in the next two years in the state.