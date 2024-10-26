Telangana court tells Min Surekha to remove derogatory comments against KTR from social media

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad City Civil Court on Friday directed Endowments Minister Konda Surekha not to make any further comments against BRS working president KT Rama Rao that could be considered derogatory and to ensure removal of her previous such comments from social media platforms.

Hearing the criminal defamation case filed by Rama Rao, the court found fault with the minister for her comments linking the BRS leader to the divorce of actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. After a huge public outcry and criticism from various quarters, Surekha withdrew her comments saying that they were made as she ws emotionally distraught but did not offer any apology.

The comments led to Rama Rao filing the defamation case seeking Rs 100 crore in damages.

Following the orders of the court, a statement released from Rama Rao’s office said that this was the first time a court has taken such a serious stance in a defamation case involving a minister.

The court observed that the minister’s comments were objectionable and directed the media outlets that broadcast or published these remarks to remove all related content from social media.

The court stated that Surekha’s comments could have a harmful impact on society, emphasising that all articles and videos linked to her remarks should not be available in the public domain.