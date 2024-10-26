Telangana Min Uttam Kumar proposes to form steering panel for real estate assn in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar has proposed to constitute a steering committee with members from prominent real estate associations like CREDAI and TREDA. He asserted that the state government would provide support to the real estate of Hyderabad and its construction sectors.

The committee, comprising around ten members, would meet the minister at least once or twice a month to discuss and resolve emerging issues in the real estate sector. “We welcome your suggestions. If you encounter any obstacles, bring them to us. We will work together to resolve them,” Uttam told realtors.

Speaking at the 14th Edition of the Property Show at Hitex Exhibition Centre organised by the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) here on Friday, Uttam Kumar Reddy assured real estate developers that the government regarded them as “partners in progress” and was dedicated to working alongside them to drive Hyderabad’s growth.

“To achieve our goal of making Hyderabad a truly global destination, we must work together. You are essential partners in driving the city’s progress,” he added.

Uttam Kumar said the government would take all necessary measures to stimulate real estate and construction activity in the city.

He acknowledged that industry members might feel uncertain due to social media reports or isolated incidents but assured that the administration remained committed to regulatory stability.