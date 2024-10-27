Cyberabad police raid farmhouse owned by KTR's brother-in-law over alleged rave party, arrest one for cocaine abuse

HYDERABADThe Cyberabad Special Operations Team (SOT) raided a farmhouse in Janwada over an alleged rave party, being held on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday in a joint operation with Excise officials and Narsingi police and arrested a person for cocaine abuse.

The farmhouse is owned by businessman Raj Pakala, who is the brother-in-law of BRS working president KT Rama Rao. A case was registered against him under Section 34 A, 34 (1) r/w 9 of the Excise Act for not obtaining a license to serve alcohol.

According to the police, there were a total of at least 31 people at the party, which included 21 men and 14 women. The police conducted searches based on a tip-off and allegedly found excessive foreign liquor worth 10.5 liters that was stocked beyond what is permitted.

Apart from that, 10 bottles of Indian liquor were also found. The cops made the attendees undergo drug tests later.

Among them, a person named Vijay Madduri was taken to the hospital for the blood test and tested positive for cocaine. A case under Section 27 of the NDPS Act was registered against him at Mokila police station.

Reacting over the incident, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay, demanded the immediate arrests of the accused along with the seizure of passports of all high-profile individuals involved. He also suggested that their location should be secured and the CCTV footage of the incident should be released.

Alleging that the Congress government is just pretending to enforce the law but is actually protecting the BRS bigwigs,

The BJP MP remarked that Janwada farmhouse incident is merely the tip of the iceberg.

"It’s becoming obvious that Congress and BRS are playing a “give and take” game, protecting each other’s interests. Speculations are rife that #TwitterTillu’s family members were supposedly present, yet Congress is pressuring police to shield them rather than holding them accountable. #TwitterTillu’s [KTR] family seems to operate in a “drugs-free zone,” untouched by law enforcement. Telangana is tired of these half-measures by the Congress govt and needs real action against substance abuse, "Sanjay said in a post on X.