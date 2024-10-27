Early screening can prevent breast cancer: Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha

HYDERABAD: Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha said that the government would set up six cancer regional centres across the state while mobile labs would offer free screening in every village.

Addressing the gathering at the Breast Cancer Awareness Walk organised by MNJ Hospital on Saturday, he said such programmes are useful in combating deadly diseases like cancer. Cancer is the most dangerous of all non-communicable diseases. Many reasons, including an undisciplined lifestyle, are responsible for the spread of this disease, he added.

“While 14 to 15 lakh cases are registered in India every year, 50,000 to 60,000 cases are registered in Telangana. Many people are losing their lives due to the lack of awareness about cancer. It is the responsibility of all of us to create awareness among the people and prevent loss of lives”, the minister said.

He urged that every woman should come forward for screening so that the disease can be diagnosed in early stages.