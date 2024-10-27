Justice League: Permission mandatory for erecting compound wall

Making it clear that courts cannot override municipal authority via writ petitions, the Telangana High Court has ruled that municipal approval is mandatory for constructing compound walls, whether permanent or temporary. Justice K Lakshman was hearing a petition filed by K Uma Maheswaramma, wife of former YSRC MLA Katasani Rambhoopal Reddy from Panyam in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh.

The petitioner challenged the recent demolition of a compound wall and sheds on her nine-acre agricultural property in Ameenpur, near Patancheru on the outskirts of Hyderabad by HYDRAA. The agency demolished these structures around 45 days ago, citing that they were within the full tank level (FTL) limits of Ameenpur Lake. Maheswaramma’s counsel, Vedula Srinivas, sought court permission to construct a temporary compound wall around the property. However, the court declined the request, reaffirming that no construction could be undertaken without the necessary approvals from the municipality. Justice Lakshman emphasised the responsibility of local authorities to verify land status before granting construction permissions.

Act on illegal buildings in Asifnagar, GHMC told

The Telangana High Court has directed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner to inspect and take strict action against illegal and unauthorised constructions in Kummariwadi, Asifnagar. Justice K Lakshman, issuing these orders on Friday, instructed the GHMC to submit a compliance report to the Registrar (Judicial) of the High Court within four weeks. The court was addressing two petitions filed by Mohammed Abdul Mubeen and another individual from Kummariwadi, who contested the show-cause notices served by the GHMC over constructions on their 426 sq yd ancestral property. During the hearing, it was revealed that the GHMC had largely ignored grievances related to unauthorised constructions in the area. The court was informed that over 350 buildings in Kummariwadi are unauthorised, sparking concerns over regulatory inconsistencies.