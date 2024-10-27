MEIL to build Skill Varsity buildings with Rs 200cr

HYDERABAD: Megha Engineering Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) will spend Rs 200 crore from its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to construct state of the art hostel and academic buildings, workshops and classrooms for the Young India Skill University.

A delegation, led by MEIL managing director Krishna Reddy, met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat. The delegation said that MEIL will partner the state government in the construction of the Skill University.

The company said that it would take the responsibility of constructing all required buildings in the campus. The infrastructure would be state of the art, it said.

MEIL signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the University in the presence of the Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Special Chief Secretary of IT and Industries Department Jayesh Ranjan and Vice-Chancellor VLVSS Subba Rao.

The chief minister appreciated the MEIL for coming forward to construct the university campus buildings with CSR funds.

Krishna Reddy presented the university building models and designs prepared by architects. The chief minister asked officials to finalise the building designs within a week and also make arrangements to start construction work from November 8. The chief minister assured all support from the state government.

The Skill University is being set up in 57 acres near Meerkhanpet in Kandukur mandal.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers D Sridhar Babu, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and MP Anil Kumar Yadav were present.