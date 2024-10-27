MoD organises conclave on Indian defence ecosystem in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Association of Lady Entrepreneurs of India (ALEAP), in collaboration with the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence and the PhD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), hosted the SME Defence Conclave titled “Indian Defence Ecosystem and Opportunities for MSMEs- Vision 2030”on Friday.

The conclave aimed to explore the potential of the MSME sector within the Indian Defence Ecosystem, identify growth opportunities and provide insights into expanding prospects in the defence sector, empowering MSMEs to align with the government’s vision of self-reliance in defence production.

The event was inaugurated by IT Minister D Sridhar Babu. The event began with the launch of the ALEAP Digital Studio, followed by technical sessions delving into critical topics.

The first session, “Aatmanirbhar in Defence: Opportunities for Women Entrepreneurs and MSMEs in India through Defence Procurement Procedure” was moderated by Col Sanjay Mohanty.

The second session, “Capacity Building and Funding Opportunities for MSMEs in Defence” focused on funding options and strategies for MSMEs.