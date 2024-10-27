More BRS leaders to join Congress soon: TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud

HYDERABAD: Stating that there would be an influx into the Congress, TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Saturday said that some BRS leaders who are “very close” to pink party working president KT Rama Rao would be joining the grand old party in the near future.

“Leaders joining the Congress from other parties were not stopped. Soon there will be more joinings. Some BRS leaders who are very close to KT Rama Rao are ready to join the Congress,” he said.

Mahesh added that BRS MLA M Sanjay Kumar was saying that he has not joined the Congress for technical reasons.

He met AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Saturday and invited them to take part in the meeting on BC caste census being organised by the TPCC in November.

In an informal interaction with reporters later, he said that the party high command and chief minister will make a decision on Cabinet expansion.

Reacting to Rama Rao’s comments that he was ready to go to jail, he said: “People want action taken on the corruption of the KCR regime. For KTR’s misdeeds over 10 years, three years or even 10 years in jail is not enough. Investigation into phone-tapping, drugs, land grabbing etc is continuing.”

Mahesh reiterated the stand of the state government that HYDRAA would not demolish houses of the poor.