Police constables protest in uniform, demand weekly offs in Telangana

HYDERABAD: In an unusual move, Telangana Special Police Constables (TGSP) staged protests in uniform across Hyderabad and other regions on Saturday demanding weekly offs.

Constables from multiple battalions, including the sixth, 12th and 17th, protested near a bus stop in Ibrahimpatnam and in front of Commandant offices in Mamnoor, Sircilla, Siddipet and other districts, calling for the implementation of “One Police” policy similar to that of Tamil Nadu. This policy would allow TGSP’s to be incorporated into regular law enforcement roles, granting them access to the same benefits and career advancements as their counterparts.

Previously, battalion constables were allowed leave every 15 days, but a new manual extended this interval to 26 days. The constables raised slogans demanding that their superiors address their concerns and eliminate differences within the department.

Anticipating a march to the Secretariat, authorities deployed a significant police personnel along Necklace Road to Tank Bund. Meanwhile, the spouses and family members of the constables have been agitating for the past week, seeking weekly offs for their husbands, citing tight duty hours are adversely affecting their personal lives and relationship with the families.

On Saturday the constables themselves took to the streets in uniform to demand a day off after six days of work. They voiced grievances, alleging mistreatment by their superiors and a lack of responsiveness to their representatives.

In response, the Director General of Police (DGP) issued a circular warning the TGSP’s against protesting in uniforms. It urged them to carry out duties as usual, assuring them that their grievances are being examined by senior officers.

Emphasising the importance of maintaining the integrity of the police force, the DGP noted that indiscipline could invoke serious penalties under the Police Forces (Restriction of Rights) Act and the Police (Incitement to Disaffection) Act. He reiterated the importance of raising concerns during official meetings with Commandants and senior officers.