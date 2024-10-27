Relocated tribes cultivate community, culture in Telangana's Nirmal district

ADILABAD: After relocating from the Kawal Tiger Reserve to Maddipadaga village in Kadam mandal, the tribal communities from Rampur and Maisampet have transformed their way of life. With improved access to resources and new income opportunities, these villagers in Nirmal district are now thriving and inspiring nearby farmers with their success.

The villagers, who rent surrounding lands for cultivation, have become a vital part of the local agricultural landscape. Embracing a balance between tradition and progress, they have maintained their cultural practices, including the vibrant Gussadi dance that celebrates Dhandari.

Held annually around Deepavali, the 10-day festival is marked by prayers, dances and elaborate rituals using traditional instruments like the peacock feather drum, tudum, tappalparre, vette and gumela. On the festival’s last day, all Gussadi troupes gather in front of the Padmalpuri Khaku deity and taking a holy bath in the Godavari river at Gudirevu in Dhandapelli mandal, Mancherial district.

Surrounding villages, once plagued by a shortage of labour, are also benefiting from the relocation. With the new community members available for work, local agricultural operations are seeing much-needed support, and the sense of community between these villages has deepened.

Speaking to TNIE, village youth leader Kova Praveen shares, “This is the first time we’re celebrating Gussadi in our new village. Life has changed a lot here. We’re sending our children to school regularly, something that wasn’t always possible before.”