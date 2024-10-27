Relocated tribes cultivate community, culture in Telangana's Nirmal district

ADILABAD: After relocating from the Kawal Tiger Reserve to Maddipadaga village in Kadam mandal, the tribal communities from Rampur and Maisampet have transformed their way of life. With improved access to resources and new income opportunities, these villagers in Nirmal district are now thriving and inspiring nearby farmers with their success.
The villagers, who rent surrounding lands for cultivation, have become a vital part of the local agricultural landscape. Embracing a balance between tradition and progress, they have maintained their cultural practices, including the vibrant Gussadi dance that celebrates Dhandari.
Held annually around Deepavali, the 10-day festival is marked by prayers, dances and elaborate rituals using traditional instruments like the peacock feather drum, tudum, tappalparre, vette and gumela. On the festival’s last day, all Gussadi troupes gather in front of the Padmalpuri Khaku deity and taking a holy bath in the Godavari river at Gudirevu in Dhandapelli mandal, Mancherial district.
Surrounding villages, once plagued by a shortage of labour, are also benefiting from the relocation. With the new community members available for work, local agricultural operations are seeing much-needed support, and the sense of community between these villages has deepened.
Speaking to TNIE, village youth leader Kova Praveen shares, “This is the first time we’re celebrating Gussadi in our new village. Life has changed a lot here. We’re sending our children to school regularly, something that wasn’t always possible before.”
In their new village, the community has access to steady work and higher earnings, with daily wages for agricultural work ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 1,500, much higher than before. “In the old village, we didn’t have enough work. Now, we have ample opportunities as labourers on nearby farms, helping our community thrive,” Praveen explains.
A villager, Kodapu Prabhu, highlights the challenges they faced in the Kawal Tiger Reserve, particularly during the rainy season when crossing the river was often not possible. “In the new village, our children can come home for festivals and return to school without any issues. We accepted relocation for their bright future,” he says.
D Elliah, a Naikpod tribe member, previously relied on selling bamboo mats, an income source that was both unreliable and low-paying. “Now, we work in agriculture, and it’s very different. Earnings are good, and we can support our families,” he says, adding that the stability in Maddipadaga has allowed many families to send their children to government and even private schools.
Kova Samudhra Bai, another villager, notes the positive impact on education. “Teachers come regularly, and our children attend school daily. We relocated for a brighter future, and we see that happening here,” she says.