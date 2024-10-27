Residential towers for Musi evictees near river: Deputy CM Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has announced that the government will construct residential towers for Musi oustees in the same area with all facilities and integrated schools for their children.

Addressing a property show organised by the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) at Hitex on Saturday, he reiterated that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the state government were committed to providing a dignified life to the Musi dwellers.

As part of this objective, women members of DWCRA groups will be given interest-free loans to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore and help them set up small scale units to generate self-employment, he added.

Alleging that there is a motivated negative campaign against HYDRAA , the deputy CM said that the agency will not give approvals or permissions for constructions. “It is the responsibility of government bodies like GHMC, HMDA, DTC,” he clarified.

Asserting that the government is committed to developing Hyderabad in a big way, Vikramarka accused some people of deliberately carrying out a malicious campaign against development works in Hyderabad. He recalled the allocation of Rs 10,000 crore made in the state budget for development of Hyderabad city.

“This is for capital expenditure alone. It would be utilised for constructing flyovers, underpasses and drainages,” he added.