Telangana: Army Public School Bolarum prevails in battle of the brainiards

HYDERABAD: In a closely contested quiz competition, Army Public School (APS), Bolarum, triumphed at the Hyderabad Regional Finals held at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in Basheerbagh on Saturday, edging out Little Flower High School, Abids, in a thrilling tie-breaker.

Earlier in the day, nearly 11,500 students competed in preliminary written rounds held across more than 30 schools in Hyderabad and Secunderabad, with 410 students advancing to the city finals. Six teams, selected through written rounds at the event, then competed on stage.

The annual quiz, ‘Aqua Regia - The School Quiz’, is organised nationwide by the Triumph Institute of Management Education (TIME) and is conducted in over 40 cities, including Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata. Since its inception in 2006, the event has drawn participation from more than 2.6 million students across India, with the 2024 edition seeing over 1.5 lakh students from around 900 schools.

The Hyderabad Regional Finals winners will represent Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Vidarbha at the National Finals in Bengaluru next month.

Quizmaster Bharat C Jain commented, “As quizmasters, we find immense joy in witnessing the brilliance and enthusiasm of young minds. The level of preparation and quick thinking displayed by the students at the Hyderabad Regional Finals was nothing short of remarkable. Aqua Regia continues to be a vital platform that nurtures curiosity and learning well beyond traditional textbooks. Their exceptional efforts reflect a commitment to excellence that inspires us all.”