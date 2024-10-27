Telangana govt's Deepavali gift for the poor: Indiramma Housing scheme to start soon

HYDERABAD: The state Cabinet on Saturday decided to launch the Indiramma Housing Scheme immediately after Deepavali and construct 3,500 houses in each constituency in the first phase.
Briefing newsmen on the decisions made during the Cabinet meeting, I&PR Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said: “The government will distribute these houses to the poorest of poor. Beneficiaries will be selected transparently through Gram Sabha. This will be the Deepavali gift for the poor.”
The Cabinet also decided to complete the socioeconomic caste survey by November 30.
The Cabinet meeting that was chaired by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy made some crucial decisions, Srinivasa Reddy and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar told newsmen. The Cabinet decided to release one of the five pending Dearness Allowances (DAs) to government employees. This will entail an additional financial burden of Rs 230 crore on the exchequer.
It was also decided to prepare the DPR for constructing roads in the state in PPP model. Srinivasa Reddy said: “Roads of a length of 16,000 to 17,000 km needed to be constructed in the state, which are under Panchayat raj and R&B departments. The government needs Rs 25,000 to Rs 28,000 crore for this. In the next four years, we will complete the construction of roads.”
The Cabinet also approved the DPR for the second phase of Metro Rail network in Hyderabad. As part of the second phase, the government would construct five new lines— Nagole-Shamshabad, Raidurg-Kokapeta, MGBS-Chandrayanagutta, Miyapur-Patancheru and LB Nagar-Hayatnagar — spread over a total of 76.4 km with Rs 24,269 crore in PPP model. The project will be a joint venture of the state and Union governments. The Cabinet decided to send the DPR to the Centre for approval.
Cabinet green signal for transfer of employees in some cases
The Cabinet also gave the green signal to transfers of employees for health purposes, in spouse cases and mutual transfers, under GO 317. Srinivasa Reddy said: “There are certain legal issues with GO 317 and GO 46, so the Cabinet decided to discuss these in next Assembly session and seek some clarifications from the Union government”
The Cabinet also decided to categorise millers for giving paddy for milling. Srinivasa Reddy said: “As per the recommendation of the Cabinet sub-committee, it was decided to categorise millers. Category one means there is no problem with miller. Category two will have millers who returned rice after receiving notices. Category three will have millers who defaulted and hence they will not be eligible for receiving paddy for milling. After taking bank guarantees, the government will allocate paddy for milling.”
Other decisions
■ Transfer land belonging to the Police dept in Goshamahal to Health department for the construction of a new Osmania Hospital.
■ To transfer 211 acres of land in Mulugu to the Centre for establishing the Tribal University.
■ Utilise Gachibowli Stadium to house the Young India Physical Education and Sports University.
■ New ITIs sanctioned for Madhira, Vikarabad and Huzurnagar.
■ Staff sanctioned for eight courts newly established and two colleges.
■ Remove silt in the Kadiyam Project as a pilot project.