Telangana govt's Deepavali gift for the poor: Indiramma Housing scheme to start soon

HYDERABAD: The state Cabinet on Saturday decided to launch the Indiramma Housing Scheme immediately after Deepavali and construct 3,500 houses in each constituency in the first phase.

Briefing newsmen on the decisions made during the Cabinet meeting, I&PR Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said: “The government will distribute these houses to the poorest of poor. Beneficiaries will be selected transparently through Gram Sabha. This will be the Deepavali gift for the poor.”

The Cabinet also decided to complete the socioeconomic caste survey by November 30.

The Cabinet meeting that was chaired by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy made some crucial decisions, Srinivasa Reddy and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar told newsmen. The Cabinet decided to release one of the five pending Dearness Allowances (DAs) to government employees. This will entail an additional financial burden of Rs 230 crore on the exchequer.

It was also decided to prepare the DPR for constructing roads in the state in PPP model. Srinivasa Reddy said: “Roads of a length of 16,000 to 17,000 km needed to be constructed in the state, which are under Panchayat raj and R&B departments. The government needs Rs 25,000 to Rs 28,000 crore for this. In the next four years, we will complete the construction of roads.”

The Cabinet also approved the DPR for the second phase of Metro Rail network in Hyderabad. As part of the second phase, the government would construct five new lines— Nagole-Shamshabad, Raidurg-Kokapeta, MGBS-Chandrayanagutta, Miyapur-Patancheru and LB Nagar-Hayatnagar — spread over a total of 76.4 km with Rs 24,269 crore in PPP model. The project will be a joint venture of the state and Union governments. The Cabinet decided to send the DPR to the Centre for approval.