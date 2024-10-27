Telangana to complete caste survey by Nov 30

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government is expected to commence a caste survey in the state from November 4-5 and it is likely to be completed by November 30, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said here on Saturday.

Prabhakar was addressing the media after a cabinet meeting during which a proforma for the caste survey was approved.

He said the exercise is being taken up in line with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's commitment to conduct a caste survey in the state as well as across the nation.

Prabhakar said 80,000 government employees will be roped in for conducting the survey and they will be appropriately trained for it. The actual enumeration, covering every household, is likely to start from November 4 or 5. All the data collected will be kept in the public domain, he said.