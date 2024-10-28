Amrabad Tiger Reserve in Telangana to be a human-free zone

HYDERABAD: The state government is taking measures to transform the Amrabad Tiger Reserve into a human-free area soon. As part of this initiative, the government has begun the process of relocating villages within the reserve and in a significant first step, residents of four villages have agreed to relocate.

The Amrabad Tiger Reserve covers a total area of 2,611.39 sq.km, with 2,166.37 sq.km designated as the core area. Surrounding forest areas, spanning 445.02 sq.km, constitute the buffer zone.

Within the core area, there are 45 villages classified as critical tiger habitat. Currently, four villages—Sarlapally, Kudichintala Bailu, Thatigundal Penta and Kollampenta—are proposed for voluntary relocation. These villagers have lived in the core area for the past 75 years. Out of 417 families, with a population of 956 individuals, 310 families are non-tribals and 107 are tribals.

The state government has identified a relocation site in Bacharam Forest Block, outside the Amrabad Tiger Reserve in Nagarkurnool district. The Hyderabad-based NGO, Hyderabad Tiger Conservation Society, is assisting the villagers in the relocation process.

To support this process, the government plans to provide Rs 15 lakh per family and provide houses through the Indiramma Housing Scheme. The estimated cost for relocating these four villages is Rs 62.55 crore.

An official noted that the villagers rely heavily on the forests for livelihood, including collecting non-timber forest products, cattle grazing, making bamboo-based products and farming. He added: “They face numerous challenges in these remote areas, lacking proper health facilities and basic amenities like education and roads. As a result they have voluntarily expressed their willingness to relocate outside the core area of the reserve.”

The government is planning to relocate additional villages in the future. “We aim to make Amrabad Tiger Reserve completely human-free as soon as possible,” the official stated.