Congress dares KT Rama Rao to undergo drug tests

HYDERABAD: Responding to late-night raid at a farmhouse where a “rave” party was allegedly organised in Janwada, the Congress leaders on Sunday dared BRS working president
KT Rama Rao to undergo drug tests. The farmhouse belongs to Rama Rao’s brother-in-law Raj Pakala.
In a statement issued here, MP M Anil Kumar Yadav said: “While Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was trying to make Telangana a drug-free state, KTR’s brother-in-law held a party with drugs and foreign liquor. This shows how the drug mafia is being promoted in the state.”
The MP added that the state government will not spare anyone who attended and are linked to this “rave” party.
“It is high time for the youth to decide which side they should stand,” Anil Kumar said.
Demanding that details of all persons who attended the “rave party” made public, MLC Balmoor Venkat said that Rama Rao needs to respond as his close aide tested positive for cocaine.
“This (KTR’s close aides involvement in drugs) is the reason behind the increase of drug culture in the state in the last 10 years,” he said.
He added that the state government wants a transparent investigation into the case.
“All the BRS did during its 10-year rule was hold rave parties, and make the youth get addicted to drugs,” said Sports Authority of Telangana (SAT) chairman Shiv Sena Reddy.
He said that the “rave party” culture should be ended.
Meanwhile, Vaishya Corporation chairperson K Sujatha lodged a police complaint seeking a thorough investigation into the case.