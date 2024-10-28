Congress dares KT Rama Rao to undergo drug tests

HYDERABAD: Responding to late-night raid at a farmhouse where a “rave” party was allegedly organised in Janwada, the Congress leaders on Sunday dared BRS working president

KT Rama Rao to undergo drug tests. The farmhouse belongs to Rama Rao’s brother-in-law Raj Pakala.

In a statement issued here, MP M Anil Kumar Yadav said: “While Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was trying to make Telangana a drug-free state, KTR’s brother-in-law held a party with drugs and foreign liquor. This shows how the drug mafia is being promoted in the state.”

The MP added that the state government will not spare anyone who attended and are linked to this “rave” party.

“It is high time for the youth to decide which side they should stand,” Anil Kumar said.