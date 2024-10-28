Hyderabad police impose month-long ban on public gatherings, protests

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Police has issued prohibitory orders on procession, protests and public meetings till November 28 in the city.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand, who issued the orders, said reliable information has been placed before him that several organisations/parties are trying to create disturbances affecting public peace and order in Hyderabad city, by resorting to dharnas and protests.

According to a notification issued by Anand, to maintain public order, peace and tranquility in Hyderabad city, gathering of five or more persons, processions, dharnas, rallies or public meetings are not allowed.

Individual/groups of individuals are prohibited from making any speeches, gestures or displaying pictures, any symbols, placards, flags and any type of messages of electronic form etc., which is likely to cause disturbance to public peace and order in the limits of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, it said.