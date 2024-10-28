Lite byte: Telangana ministers busy in districts, files pile up at secretariat

Ministers busy in districts, files pile up at Secretariat

The chief minister’s instructions to his Cabinet colleagues to focus on implementation of welfare schemes in districts seem to be having an adverse affect on certain departments. For example, a couple of ministers have not been visiting the state Secretariat regularly, leading to files piling up in a few departments. The officials are literally chasing these ministers, who are spending most of their time in the districts, and are struggling to get the files cleared. “I have not seen the minister for three days... because of the extensive visits he is making to the districts,” said an official.

Former BRS minister waiting for Congress nod to shift loyalty

A senior BRS leader, who previously served as a minister, is said to be waiting for a final call from the Congress to shift his loyalty along with key leaders of the pink party in his native district. According to sources, he is expecting an MLC seat and a Cabinet-rank position. However, the moot question is whether he will get along with the Congress leaders in the district after he joins the ruling party though they had once worked together in the TDP.