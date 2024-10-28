Telangana: 10 cops sacked, 37 suspended for misconduct
HYDERABAD: The police department dismissed 10 personnel, including eight constables, one head constable and one ARSI, of the Telangana Special Police (TGSP) on Sunday, citing misconduct and incitement. The dismissal was ordered under Article 311(2)(b) of the Constitution of India, under circumstances that compromise public interest.
Earlier in the day, the department issued suspension orders for 39 personnel, of whom two were also dismissed in the late-night order.
“The dismissed personnel, despite repeated warnings and opportunities to refrain from disruptive behaviour, engaged in actions that severely undermined battalion discipline, threatened operational cohesion and tarnished the image of the force,” a press note said.
Additional Director General of Police Sanjay Kumar Jain said the personnel engaged in protests within the battalion campus and on the streets, undermining the integrity and discipline expected of them.
From the ranks of head constables to constables, the suspended personnel come from across battalions in Ibrahimpatnam (III battalion), Mamnoor (IV), Chalvai (V), Bhadradri Kothagudem (VI), Anneparthy (XII), Mancherial (XIII), and Siricilla (XVII). The dismissed personnel belonged to Ibrahimpatnam (III battalion), Bhadradri Kothagudem (sixth), Anneparthy (XII), and Siricilla (XVII).
The press note stated the personnel instigated unrest within the battalion that adversely affected the morale of the constables. It added that the personnel were found violating conduct rules and engaging in unexpected behaviour.
Noting that strict disciplinary action would be taken against any personnel found violating conduct rules, the ADGP stated that the senior officials have been directed to closely monitor battalion activities.
On Saturday, the DGP instructed the TGSP to carry out their duties as usual while assuring them that they could register their grievances in ‘darbars’ (meetings). He stated that their complaints are being examined by the senior officers.
Reacting to the notice, special constables staged a protest against the suspension across the state on Sunday. The personnel demanded the reinstatement of their colleagues in Rajanna Sircilla district. “If not, the police department should suspend us also,” they said.
The family members of the suspended personnel took out a candlelight march in Kondapur and raised slogans, demanding justice.
The TGSP personnel also staged protests in uniform across Hyderabad and other regions demanding weekly offs. The constables called for the implementation of a “One Police” policy similar to that of Tamil Nadu. It would allow them to be incorporated into regular law enforcement rules, granting them access to the same benefits and career advancements as their counterparts.
Previously, the constables were allowed leave every 15 days, but a new manual extended this interval to 26 days.