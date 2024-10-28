Telangana: 10 cops sacked, 37 suspended for misconduct

Noting that strict disciplinary action would be taken against any personnel found violating conduct rules, the ADGP stated that the senior officials have been directed to closely monitor battalion activities.

On Saturday, the DGP instructed the TGSP to carry out their duties as usual while assuring them that they could register their grievances in ‘darbars’ (meetings). He stated that their complaints are being examined by the senior officers.

Reacting to the notice, special constables staged a protest against the suspension across the state on Sunday. The personnel demanded the reinstatement of their colleagues in Rajanna Sircilla district. “If not, the police department should suspend us also,” they said.

The family members of the suspended personnel took out a candlelight march in Kondapur and raised slogans, demanding justice.

The TGSP personnel also staged protests in uniform across Hyderabad and other regions demanding weekly offs. The constables called for the implementation of a “One Police” policy similar to that of Tamil Nadu. It would allow them to be incorporated into regular law enforcement rules, granting them access to the same benefits and career advancements as their counterparts.

Previously, the constables were allowed leave every 15 days, but a new manual extended this interval to 26 days.