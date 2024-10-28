Telangana: Congress MP Kiran Kumar Reddy leads farmers rally in support of Musi project

HYDERABAD: Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy on Sunday led a massive rally of farmers of Thungathurthy Assembly constituency in support of Musi rejuvenation project.

The Congress MP said that the rejuvenation of what is now a highly polluted river will benefit the farmers in the ayacut, and it was not just for the purpose of beautification.

The Bhongir MP held the rally as part of gathering support for the proposed Musi rejuvenation project. He also revealed his plan to hold a public meeting, by mobilising thousands of people, for the purpose.

Kiran, meanwhile, accused the BRS of running a vicious propaganda against the attempts to develop Hyderabad into a modern city.

He said that this propaganda wasonly aimed at blaming the government without thinking about the qualitative change the project would bring to the lives of people. He refuted the allegations of taking a “cut” from the tenders and advised the opposition leaders not to resort to petty politics.

Stating that the farmers in the ayacut of Musi were dependent on the river, he said that there are no takers for the agricultural produce cultivated using Musi waters due to the pollution levels.

Congress MLAs Mandula Samuel, Vemula Veeresham and other senior leaders were present on the occasion.