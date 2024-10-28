Telangana govt will provide interest-free loans for women entrepreneurs: Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

KHAMMAM: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has asserted that Telangana will stand as an example for the country in women empowerment.

Speaking at the inaugural of Indira Mahila Shakti Canteen, bus shelter, ladies’ lounge and dining hall at the collector’s office in Khammam on Sunday, Vikramarka said that interest-free loans would be provided to train women entrepreneurs as the government aims to disburse loans up to Rs 25,000 crore exclusively for women.

“In the next five years, we will provide interest-free loans up to Rs 1 lakh crore to women,” he said and added that the government was keen to support and encourage women to excel in business.

The deputy CM said, “We are thinking of including women from DWCRA communities in RTC. The government is chalking out plans to provide women with interest-free loans to purchase buses and rent them to the RTC and claim profits to sustain their living.”

He added that the government was also making plans to bring food processing units to Khammam.

Vikramarka said that the authorities should take forward the interest-free loan disbursement programme like a movement, considering it as important as the Mahalakshmi scheme.

“The state government is paying Rs 400 crore to RTC every month for free transport for women. Moreover, in the Amma Adarsh School Committee, the members of self-help groups have been assigned the responsibility of managing government schools,” he said and expressed that the Congress government believes if women are financially stable and strong, their families would also be strong.