Telangana: PHCs to be renamed Aarogya Mandirs?

NIZAMABAD: The Health & Family Welfare Department is seriously considering renaming Primary Health Centres (PHCs) as Aarogya Mandirs.

It has been reported that the Central Health & Family Welfare Department recommended the state governments adopt this new name for PHCs. While several states have already made the change, the Telangana government is yet to make a decision, though discussions are ongoing among state and district-level officials.

Previously, the BRS government drew inspiration from the Delhi government, which established Mohalla Clinics, to create Basthi Dawakhana in urban areas. However, they did not consider changing the names of the PHCs at that time.

Meanwhile, the State Health and Family Department is planning to introduce speciality services at the PHC level. Several hospitals have also been upgraded to District Headquarter hospitals, with teaching hospitals managed by the Director of Medical Education (DME) and District Headquarters Hospital under the Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (VVP).

Specialty doctors will be available in these hospitals, and officials are planning to rotate DME and VVP doctors to PHCs on a weekly basis. Information about available specialty doctors will be displayed on notice boards at the PHCs, where they will provide consultancy services.

According to sources, speciality services are expected to launch soon as a pilot project in Yadadri. Based on the results, the programme will be expanded to other districts. In Kamareddy, which has 20 PHCs, two Urban Health Centres, and four Basthi Dawakhana, officials are currently preparing a proposal regarding the specialty services. They believe that these services will help increase public trust in government health institutions.