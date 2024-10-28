Telangana PSC Group-I mains examination concludes

HYDERABAD: The TGPSC Group-I mains examination concluded on Sunday with the final paper on Telangana Movement and State Formation. The exam started on October 21 following intense protests and political controversies over the GO 29 which restricted the eligible candidates from reserved categories to compete in the Open Competition (OC) category.

A total of 31,383 candidates were eligible to take the exam conducted till October 27 in 46 centres across Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri.

Attendance records showed the maximum attendance was recorded at 72.4% in the qualifying test of the General English on October 21, whereas the last exam recorded the lowest attendance of 67.3%.

Two candidates were caught cheating earlier during the course of the exam. On October 25, a (female) candidate was caught cheating in the paper-IV of Economy and Development while another (male) candidate was caught for malpractices in paper-V of Science and Technology and Data Interpretation subject.

Meanwhile, the results for Prelims were declared on July 7 in which the commission shortlisted 31,382 candidates on a merit basis with the representation for reserved categories in the ratio of 1:50. Two more candidates were added to the meritorious sports persons quota.

Additionally, the high court permitted 20 more candidates under the sports quota to appear for the Group-I mains exam. As per TGPSC, the total number of candidates that appeared for all seven papers was 21,093 with a total average attendance of 67.17%.