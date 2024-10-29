Stiff competition for five MLC tickets among Congress leaders in Telangana

HYDERABAD: In view of the upcoming five vacancies in the Legislative Council, there is a fierce competition in the ruling Congress. The leaders who are waiting for an MLC berth have started lobbying with their godfathers in the state as well as with the high command.
In the Legislative Council, five MLC seats will fall vacant in March 2025. The ruling party has bright chances of winning four of the five seats, while the main opposition Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) might get the fifth seat based on its strength in the Assembly.
The MLCs who will be retiring in March, 2025, are: Sheri Subhash Reddy, Satyavathi Rathod, Mahmood Ali, Mallesham Yegge (all BRS) and Mirza Riyaz Ul Hassan Effendi (AIMIM).
Sources in the ruling party said that a decision is likely to be taken whether or not to leave one seat to the AIMIM. So far no discussion has taken place on this count.
“Assuming that one seat will be left for the AIMIM, the Congress could win three seats,” source said.
The aspirants for the three seats include former ministers, former MPs, senior leaders and youngsters. Sources said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s advisor Vem Narender Reddy, former minister K Jana Reddy, former MP Madhu Yaskhi Goud, sitting MLC
T Jeevan Reddy and Faheem Qureshi are the frontrunners for the three berths in the Legislative Council. Sources said that the unsuccessful candidates in the last Assembly or Lok Sabha may not get a opportunity due to party supremo Rahul Gandhi being very particular that other senior leaders should be accommodated in the Council.
It is said that of the three berths to be filled by the Congress, two are reserved for the seniors who might be taken into the Cabinet later.
On the other hand, Opposition BRS has begun looking for the right candidate for the lone MLC seat it can secure.
Sources in the pink party said that one of the retiring MLCs is likely to be accommodated once again.
AS BRS MLCs Sathyavathi Rathod and Mahmood Ali represented tribals and Muslim minority communities respectively, it is likely that either of them might be picked up as both the communities are important.
If the party wants to pick a youngster for the Council, there is a chance that the party might field former MLA Balka Suman or Errolla Srinvas who belong to the SC community.
There is also speculation that if more BRS MLAs defect to the Congress, the opposition may lose even its lone seat. In the past, 10 of 38 BRS MLAs have defected to the Congress, leaving only 28 MLAs with the BRS.
The pink party leaders are confident of winning the seat as it would be issuing whip to all its MLAs and if any one violates the whip, he would automatically stand disqualified.