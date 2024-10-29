Stiff competition for five MLC tickets among Congress leaders in Telangana

HYDERABAD: In view of the upcoming five vacancies in the Legislative Council, there is a fierce competition in the ruling Congress. The leaders who are waiting for an MLC berth have started lobbying with their godfathers in the state as well as with the high command.

In the Legislative Council, five MLC seats will fall vacant in March 2025. The ruling party has bright chances of winning four of the five seats, while the main opposition Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) might get the fifth seat based on its strength in the Assembly.

The MLCs who will be retiring in March, 2025, are: Sheri Subhash Reddy, Satyavathi Rathod, Mahmood Ali, Mallesham Yegge (all BRS) and Mirza Riyaz Ul Hassan Effendi (AIMIM).

Sources in the ruling party said that a decision is likely to be taken whether or not to leave one seat to the AIMIM. So far no discussion has taken place on this count.

“Assuming that one seat will be left for the AIMIM, the Congress could win three seats,” source said.

The aspirants for the three seats include former ministers, former MPs, senior leaders and youngsters. Sources said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s advisor Vem Narender Reddy, former minister K Jana Reddy, former MP Madhu Yaskhi Goud, sitting MLC