Telangana BC Commission begins public hearings, leaders seek scrapping of EWS quota

ADILABAD: The Telangana BC Commission, led by its chairman G Niranjan, held the first of a series of public hearings in Adilabad on Monday to elicit the views of all stakeholders to prepare the ground for conduct of caste survey in the state.

The leaders from various communities belonging to four districts - Adilabad, Kumurambheem-Asifabad, Mancherial and Nirmal participated in the meeting and submitted their representations.

After collecting the opinions of all communities from across the state, the BC Commission will be making recommendations to the government on reservations to be allocated in the upcoming local body elections.

During Monday’s public hearing, the Commission received 63 representations from BC, SC and ST leaders of Adilabad, six from leaders of Asifabad, seven from leaders of Mancherial and 14 from Nirmal leaders.

Most of the leaders, including SC Mala Community district president K Ramesh, raised the issue of EWS quota, which provides 10 per cent reservations to “poorest of poor” among forward castes, and demanded that it be scrapped.