Telangana govt to conduct caste survey with 52 queries

HYDERABAD: The state government is learnt to have prepared a questionnaire with some 52 questions to conduct the Kula Ganana (caste census), the comprehensive survey enumerating the socio, economic, educational, employment, political and caste aspects of households across the state.

According to sources, the government is planning to conduct the survey manually with enumerators visiting households to collect details.

The questionnaire aims to find out social inequalities, educational barriers, economic opportunities and the effectiveness of government policies aimed at improving the living conditions of marginalised groups, sources added.

The questionnaire includes the details pertaining to name, relationship with the head of the family, gender (duly recognizing the third gender), religion, caste (dividing into SC/ST/BC/OC), sub-caste, age, mother tongue, Aadhaar and voted ID numbers, whether handicapped, marital status, age at the time of marriage, whether children joined school before the age of six years, nature of school, educational qualification, school dropouts from age between six to 16, reasons for not continuing studies between 17 to 40 years, reasons in case of illiterates, nature of employment, in case self-employed - details thereof, in case unorganised sector workers - details thereof and details of caste occupation, if applicable.

The queries are include those related to annual income, details of bank account, whether income tax assesse, whether suffering from any caste occupation related diseases, details of benefits obtained through reservations in terms of education and employment, whether obtained a caste certificate in case of SCs, STs, BCs, EBCs, whether belongs to nomadic community, political background in terms of currently holding post, number of terms of holding the post, number of years working as a people’s representative, whether a member of nominated or corporation or board or cooperative society or non-govt organisation, details of landholdings such as Dharani passbook and other details, details of agricultural loans, livestock, immovable and movable properties.