Telangana govt to develop 17K kilometres of rural roads in PPP mode

HYDERABAD: The state government aims to construct and develop 17,300 km of rural roads in all constituencies in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode.

Currently, a total road network of 68,539.27 km is under the Panchayat Raj department. This includes 26,146.83 km of BT (black top) roads, 7,752.10 km of WBM (Water Bound Macadam) roads, 4,146.63 km of CC (cement concrete) roads and 30,493.72 km of earthen roads.

These roads have been damaged by heavy rains in recent years, especially from July to September this year.

Based on recent damage assessment and reports from various districts, the government has decided to prioritise the restoration of 17,300 km of roads.