Telangana govt to develop 17K kilometres of rural roads in PPP mode

HYDERABAD: The state government aims to construct and develop 17,300 km of rural roads in all constituencies in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode.
Currently, a total road network of 68,539.27 km is under the Panchayat Raj department. This includes 26,146.83 km of BT (black top) roads, 7,752.10 km of WBM (Water Bound Macadam) roads, 4,146.63 km of CC (cement concrete) roads and 30,493.72 km of earthen roads.
These roads have been damaged by heavy rains in recent years, especially from July to September this year.
Based on recent damage assessment and reports from various districts, the government has decided to prioritise the restoration of 17,300 km of roads.
According to sources, the government now aims to construct BT roads connecting every village panchayat to the mandal headquarters, by eliminating the WBM and earthen roads.
As per the Panchayat Raj department’s estimates, Rs 12,000 crore is required to develop and construct these roads.
The government aimed to complete the construction and developing of 5,000 km roads in 2024-25, 4,000 km in 2025-26, 5,000 km in 2026-27, and 3,300 km in 2027-28.
The government’s plan includes upgrading the current road capacity from 10 metric tonnes to 30 metric tonnes.
Meanwhile, the road transport experts are expressing the opinion that constructing roads in PPP model would burden the rural population.
Once the roads were developed with the partnership of private entities, they will collect toll charges to recover the investment, they added.