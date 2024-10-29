Telangana Skill Varsity construction to begin on November 6

HYDERABAD: The state government has finalised the designs for the Young India Skill University (YISU) buildings and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will formally launch the construction works on November 6.

The deadline for the completion of the state-of-the-art buildings will be eight to 10 months, according to highly placed sources.

It has been decided to take up construction of the administration building, academic block, workshops, girls' and boys' hostel buildings, dining hall and staff quarters on the 57-acre university site near Meerkhanpet in Kandukur mandal of Rangareddy district.

Additionally, these designs have been prepared to include an auditorium, a library, a public ground and a parking area.

To accomodate 6K students

The buildings are designed in such a way that there will be open spaces and greenery in the spacious premises. Construction will be undertaken in the campus to provide skill training and accommodation facilities for up to 6,000 students.

Solar power plants will be installed on all buildings. In addition to these, workshops and academic buildings will be built with advanced designs with care being taken to ensure that they have ample light and are well ventilated. This will eliminate the need for ACs and thus reduce power consumption.

The chief minister instructed the architects, engineers and representatives of the Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL), which has undertaken the responsibilities of construction, to build the university campus with world-class infrastructure that can attract the attention of the entire country.

It may be recalled that recently, MEIL donated Rs 200 crore for the construction of YISU. The Adani Group has also donated Rs 100 crore.

Apart from these, all the funds collected in the form of donations from various corporate companies are being deposited into the corpus fund. With this, the government hopes to ensure that the management of the university does not face any financial problems in the future.