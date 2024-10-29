Vijay Madduri did not appear for questioning: Telangana police

HYDERABAD: Mokila police said that Vijay Madduri, a guest who reportedly tested positive for cocaine during raids at a party in a Janwada village farmhouse on Saturday night, did not appear for questioning on Monday.

The farmhouse is owned by Pakala Rajendra Prasad, alias Raj Pakala, the brother-in-law of BRS working president and Sircilla MLA KT Rama Rao. An officer from Mokila police station told TNIE that Madduri cited his spouse’s poor health as the reason for his absence.

On Sunday, police issued notices under Section 35(3) of BNSS to Madduri and Pakala, asking them to appear for questioning on Monday morning. “We are currently recording statements of other attendees, including guests and staff, and probing who brought the cocaine and provided it to the accused,” the officer said.

While some reports suggested Madduri initially submitted a woman’s phone instead of his own to conceal information, the officer clarified that police had seized Madduri’s phone. The woman, also a guest at the party, approached police on Monday to request her phone’s return, and her statement was recorded.