BRS will continue to expose Congress government’s failures: Harish Rao

WANAPARTHY: Former minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday said that the BRS leaders won’t be cowed down by police cases being filed against them and they will continue to expose the failures of the Congress government.

Addressing a meeting of farmers here, Harish Rao said that they are noting down the names of police personnel who are “overacting”.

He also claimed that the Congress government did not introduce any new schemes. In fact, it has stopped implementing the existing schemes, he alleged.

“The Congress gave several assurances in its Warangal Declaration but failed to implement them after forming the government,” he said.

Alleging that the chief minister had cheated all sections of the society, Harish Rao described the CM as “yegaveta (defaulter) Revanth Reddy”.

Meanwhile, Harish Rao posted on X, “Telangana has seen a significant decline in new company registrations from July to September compared to the same period in 2023-24, according to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs latest report. This drop indicates reduced capital investment, fewer job opportunities, and consequently, lower direct and indirect tax collections.”