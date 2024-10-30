Consumer forum directs NoBroker to pay Rs 1.1 lakh for failing to refund advance on flat purchase in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Rangareddy has directed brokerage-free proptech company NoBroker Technologies Private Ltd to pay Rs 1.10 lakh for not refunding the advance amount paid by the complainant in order to purchase a flat at Puppalaguda.

The amount includes Rs 1 lakh along with nine per cent interest from December 2023 till the date of realisation and Rs 10,000 compensation to be paid to the complainant.

According to the complainant, Khushboo Kumari, a resident of Gandipet, she had shown interest in buying a 3 BHK worth Rs 1.20 crore at Siva Hills, Puppalaguda and paid the token amount of Rs 1 lakh to No Broker’s representatives.

Kumari added that the company promised her that the amount was fully refundable without any deduction in case of any property document/legal issues or in an unlikely event of the seller backing out and the refund claims will be entertained within 60 days from the date of the payment.

However, to the complainant’s shock, after inquiring with the sub-registrar’s office, the complainant got to know that there was a status quo order on the particular Survey No. where the complainant wanted to buy the flat and hence no registrations could be done.

But despite promising, the firm failed to refund the amount. Noting deficiency in service and unfair trade practise on No Broker’s part, the consumer forum asked the company to comply with the order within 45 days from October 17.