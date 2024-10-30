Discoms burdened consumers during BRS rule: Congress

HYDERABAD: Countering the BRS’ allegations regarding the power tariff hike, sources from the state government stated that during the BRS regime from 2014 to 2023, Discoms burdened consumers by tariff increased around Rs 20,000 crore.

Officials said, “In 2015-16, Discoms namely NPDCL and SPDCL, collected Rs 18,845 crore in power tariffs across all categories, including domestic and non-domestic consumers. In 2023-24, after the BRS was out of power, Discoms collected Rs 43,439 crore. This reflects the tariff hike of Rs 24,594 crore implemented by the previous government.”

“Even considering the growth in power connections and consumption during this period, the total hiked tariff would be around Rs 20,000 crore,” they added.

In 2015-16, Discoms increased tariffs by 5%, followed by an 8% hike in 2016-17 and a 16% increase in 2022-23.

An official remarked, “BRS leaders claim they did not raise power tariffs in the last five years, but they did so under various names, such as fixed customer charges.”

Additionally, sources said that DISCOMS have proposed a Rs 1,200 crore hike, assuring it would not burden consumers.

The government expressed its willingness to bear the additional burden through subsidy.