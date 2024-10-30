Dy CM Bhatti instructs collectors to utilise teachers' services for caste survey

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has instructed the district collectors to conduct the caste survey effectively by utilising the services of teachers as enumerators.

Vikramarka held a video conference with the collectors on Tuesday as the survey will commence on November 6.

During the conference, he ordered the collectors to impart training to the enumerators. He also told them to personally monitor the survey process and conduct review meetings on a daily basis. Collectors should visit villages and towns during the survey period, he added.

He said that the government was conducting the survey with a noble goal of ensuring social justice.

Ministers D Sridhar Babu, Damodar Rajanarasimha, Ponnam Prabhakar, D Anasuya, Jupally Krishna Rao and Thummala Nageswara Rao, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumar and others joined the video conference from various places.