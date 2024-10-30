I have finished KCR’s political career in 10 months: Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said that he has finished the political career of BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao within 10 months of assuming power in the state.
During an informal chat with media persons at his residence here in the city, the chief minister said: “I have said long ago that KCR is an expired medicine.”
Revanth also claimed that along with his father’s, the political career of BRS working president KT Rama Rao too will end soon.
The CM also said that he knows “how to handle Harish Rao”, the Siddipet MLA and former minister.
Responding to a query on recent “rave party” at the residence of a close relative of Rama Rao, he said that he “never knew that a Deepavali party involves cocaine, casino and foreign liquor”.
“For me, Deepavali is chichubuddi (flower pot). For the Kalvakuntla family, it is saarabuddi (liquor bottle),” he said.
Answering a query on phone tapping case, he said: “The Government of India has cancelled the passport of former SIB chief Prabhakar Rao. The phone tapping case was unearthed as they eliminated all the digital records from the office.”
Pointing out that the previous BRS government suppressed the voice of Congress leaders and frequently restricted their movements with house arrests, he said that he could do the same now, but it was not his intention.
The CM said that he believes in debate and discussion and that’s why he did not interfere when the Opposition leaders visited the families living in Musi riverbed.
Ridiculing Rama Rao for running a negative campaign against the Musi rejuvenation project, he said: “BRS thinks Musi is a nala, and not a river. Don’t you have a role in Telangana development? With your global knowledge, and 10 years experience in administration give a vision document for Musi rejuvenation.”
He also said that BRS has more reserves than the RBI and is spending `5 crore per month on social media campaigns alone.
Maintaining that “governance is a continuous process”, he said that NT Rama Rao brought reforms by abolishing Patel-Patwari system and the successive CMs didn’t revoke this decision.
Stating that he was ready to embark on a padayatra from Wadapalli to Vikarabad along the Musi river, he challenged Rama Rao and T Harish Rao as well as BJP MP Eatala Rajender to walk with him.