I have finished KCR’s political career in 10 months: Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said that he has finished the political career of BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao within 10 months of assuming power in the state.

During an informal chat with media persons at his residence here in the city, the chief minister said: “I have said long ago that KCR is an expired medicine.”

Revanth also claimed that along with his father’s, the political career of BRS working president KT Rama Rao too will end soon.

The CM also said that he knows “how to handle Harish Rao”, the Siddipet MLA and former minister.

Responding to a query on recent “rave party” at the residence of a close relative of Rama Rao, he said that he “never knew that a Deepavali party involves cocaine, casino and foreign liquor”.

“For me, Deepavali is chichubuddi (flower pot). For the Kalvakuntla family, it is saarabuddi (liquor bottle),” he said.

Answering a query on phone tapping case, he said: “The Government of India has cancelled the passport of former SIB chief Prabhakar Rao. The phone tapping case was unearthed as they eliminated all the digital records from the office.”