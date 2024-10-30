Kishan Reddy hands over job letters to 154 youths at Hyderabad's Rozgar Mela

HYDERABAD: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday handed over appointment letters to 154 selected recruits of the Union government under the second phase of the Rozgar Mela.

The youths have been appointed to departments like FCI, CBIT, Income Tax, Posts, University of Hyderabad, MANUU, Geological Survey of India, AIIMS, Railways, etc. The programme was organised by the Department of Posts, Telangana at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan at Basheerbagh.

Speaking on the occasion, Kishan said, “Yuva Shakti is the pillar of New India. Youth, who make up a large portion of India’s population, play a critical role in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat-Developed India 2047, the 100th year of India’s independence.”

He called upon the youth to work with dedication and contribute to the country’s development and transform the vision of the PM into reality.

Kishan said that the Government of India was actively inviting investments in key sectors like education, healthcare, defence and research to drive employment creation and stimulate economic growth. “These investments not only boost job opportunities but also enhance the country’s infrastructure, skill base and innovation capacity,” he said.

Later, Kishan participated in Sardar Patel’s 150th birth anniversary and paid tribute to the late leader by garlanding a statue near Public Garden, Nampally. He said that from Tuesday onwards, the Union government would be organising Patel’s birth anniversary celebration in each village across the nation.