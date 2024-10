HYDERABAD: Disclosing that works related to the Musi rejuvenation project such as inviting tenders to construct a channel to bring Godavari waters from Mallannasagar to Gandipet will commence in the first week of November, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said that the first phase of the project will be taken up near Bapu Ghat at Langar Houz.

This phase would include a world-class comprehensive riverfront development project housing wellness, educational, investment and recreational centres on the banks of the rivulets Esa (Esi) (11.5 km) and Musa (9.5 km) which converge to form the Musi.

“If Musi dries up, there will be no life for Hyderabad,” Revanth said during an informal conversation with reporters, asserting that he would not turn back from the Musi Riverfront Development Project despite the financial crunch faced by the government.

“The government is exploring all possible avenues, including Public Private Partnership (PPP), Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) and other models to fund the Musi project,” the chief minister said. “I am selling a concept. There is no money in the treasury. KCR told us the debt was Rs 3.5 lakh crore but it was actually Rs 7.5 lakh crore,” he said.

The chief minister said that the Musi project was interlinked with various other development projects for which the government will call tenders next month. The aim is to complete the project in two years, he said.