Political tensions escalate as Congress faces challenges in upcoming Telangana MLC race

HYDERABAD: The contest for the Adilabad-Nizamabad-Karimnagar-Medak Graduates MLC constituency is turning into an intriguing battle following some recent political developments.

While the ruling Congress holds over 20 Assembly seats in the constituency that is spread across the four above-mentioned districts, the BJP too has significant influence, with four Lok Sabha members and seven MLAs in the four districts. On the other hand, the primary Opposition BRS too enjoys considerable strength with 14 MLAs and strong second-rung leaders across the four districts.

The Congress can potentially face a major crisis in the constituency due to tensions simmering between sitting MLC T Jeevan Reddy and Jagtial MLA Sanjay Kumar who recently joined the party.

Jeevan Reddy has openly expressed his dissatisfaction over the Congress leadership welcoming BRS MLAs. He is also unhappy claiming that he and his followers have been marginalised. Also, Jeevan Reddy is reluctant to contest the election, and Congress is yet to identify an alternative candidate. This has led to unease among party workers at the grassroots level.

Meanwhile, the BJP is mobilising its resources to capture the seat, banking on the reach it enjoys due to its four MPs and seven MLAs from the four districts.

The MPs — Bandi Sanjay, Dharmapuri Arvind, Godem Nagesh, and M Raghunandan Rao — have already started efforts to court graduate voters and are busy meeting with local leaders, professionals and intellectuals seeking their support. The BJP’s victory in the Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Teachers MLC constituency has given the party added momentum as it aims to expand its influence among the graduate electorate.

The BRS, on the other hand, is also making strategic moves to secure the MLC seat, drawing on its solid vote base. The party is likely to field a promising young candidate, the final decision to be made by party president K Chandrasekhar Rao. Senior leaders, including KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao, are actively contacting graduate voters.

Congress, despite being in power in the state, appears to be lagging in its preparations for the MLC election. The absence of directives for election-related activity has created concern among local leaders and party workers, who view the lack of engagement as a potential setback.

As the BJP and BRS gear up for an intensive campaign, Congress’s internal challenges and delayed response could impact the party’s performance in this closely watched constituency.