Quick aid can save brain stroke patients: Doctors

KARIMNAGAR/HYDERABAD: Senior doctors said that if a patient can be administered mechanical thrombectomy within four hours of suffering a brain stroke, his or her life can be saved. They said that people who consume liquor and smoke while suffering from diabetes and BP are more at risk of brain stroke.

Speaking to reporters on the occasion of World Stroke Day, Dr Sanjay Kaminwar, neurophysician at the Medicover Hospital made a PPT on how a patient can survive through IV thrombosis.

Dr Syed Ali Ahmed, senior vascular surgeon at Glenfield Hospital, said that stroke is caused by disruption of blood supply to the brain.

While ischaemic stroke occurs because of obstructed blood supply, haemorrhagic stroke happens because of leakage of blood due to rupture of blood vessels.

Dr Ahmed added that the golden period to treat a stroke is around 4.5 hours after it wherein a stroke can be treated completely by thrombolytic drugs.