850 special trains among measures taken by SCR to meet festival rush

HYDERABAD: In view of the current Diwali and Chhath Puja festival season, the number of travelling passengers has substantially increased.

To ease the passenger rush, the South Central Railway swung into action to manage the situation.To meet the demands of the passengers, the zone is operating 850 special trains between various destinations as compared to 620 during the same period in the previous financial year.

In this connection, SCR organised a media tour at Secunderabad Railway station on Wednesday to explain the arrangements made by the zone for efficient management of heavy festival rush.

SCR Chief Public Relations Officer, A Sridhar, SCR Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Secunderabad, Balaji Kiran and Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, Secunderabad Division Debashmita Chattopadhyay were present.

Addressing the media, Sridhar said that more number of Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the ticket checking staff have been posted at all major stations including Secunderabad and Hyderabad.

At Secunderabad Railway station, 60 RPF personnel and 20 ticket checking staff have been deployed inshifts and are working round the clock to guide the passengers.

Special emphasis is being laid for crowd management in general coaches by making arrangements to follow queue lines and ensuring smooth boarding of passengers.

They informed the passengers that the railway staff were available to guide them at every step right from entry into the station till they board their train. Frequent announcements are also being made to provide information on special trains, he said.